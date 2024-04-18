MFA says Russia to play response to seizure of its assets in West close to the chest

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Moscow will not show its hand about what it plans to do in response to the seizure of assets in the West, but one can rest assured that it will be forceful, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"In the event of a seizure of assets, Russia will be guided by the principle of reciprocity in international relations, which provides for the inalienable right to retaliatory measures," the diplomat said.

"As you understand, we are not going to show our cards here, but the actions will be decisive. No one is going to beat around the bush if there are attempts to use Russian reserves as collateral for bonds that could supposedly be issued by the West to attract private capital to finance the Kiev regime," she said.

Zakharova noted that Russia has a significant amount of Western funds and property within Russian jurisdiction, "which may be subject to retaliatory actions."

"Any individuals or funds that decide to purchase such financial instruments will be prime candidates for counter-sanctions with far-reaching consequences for their future international dealings," the diplomat added.