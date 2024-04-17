Kremlin says Russia warned Telegram against becoming terrorist tool

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Telegram must ensure that terrorists do not misuse the messenger for nefarious purposes, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Commenting on Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov’s recent interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson, Peskov stated that Moscow had previously asked Telegram's owners to take measures to prevent the messenger from being used by terrorists.

"We have repeatedly expressed our wishes to executive managers of Telegram, including Pavel Durov, to be very, very careful and take the necessary measures to ensure that Telegram, a very popular, high-tech product, does not become a terrorist tool," he said.

Peskov noted that in the interview with the US journalist, Durov "spoke about his desire to grant everyone equal access to this platform."

"However, this statement can hardly be applied to terrorists. We must all fight together against this disgusting manifestation [of terrorism], against this evil," the Russian presidential spokesman added.