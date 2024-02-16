Russian forces spot, begin hunt for Vampire MLRS crew that shelled Belgorod

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The Vampire multiple launch rocket system’s crew that shelled Belgorod the previous day has been identified near Liptsy, the Kharkov Region, from where the Ilyushin-76 carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war was shot down earlier. Measures are being taken to eliminate it, the authorities concerned told TASS.

"The crew of the Vampire MLRS that shelled Belgorod the previous day has been identified. An operation is underway to eliminate it. The task will certainly be accomplished," the source said.

Frontline correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny was the first to report that the Vampire MLRS, which attacked Belgorod, was spotted and identified as a result of a reconnaissance operation by servicemen of the group covering the state border.

A missile strike was carried out on the MLRS, Poddubny said.