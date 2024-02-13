Starlink terminals fail to give Ukraine advantage over Russia — governor

GENICHESK, February 13. /TASS/. The Starlink satellite communications terminals used by the Ukrainian armed forces on the line of engagement have not given them any tangible advantage over the Russian army, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS in an interview.

"Our enemy uses the Starlink system as a universal means of communication, which is available almost everywhere on the battlefield. <...> I cannot say whether our military has a full analogue of such a system. But judging by the nature and results of combat operations, they have something to counter the enemy in this regard. If earlier Starlink was mentioned in enemy propaganda as another miracle weapon, now there is practically no talk about it," Saldo pointed out.

In early February, the governor said that Russian troops attached to Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed a Starlink terminal in the Kherson area with the help of a Lancet loitering munition.

Starlink satellite communications terminals were provided to Ukraine by SpaceX, although the company’s owner, US celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk, has repeatedly advocated a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine. The communications provided by Starlink are used by the Ukrainian military to control drones.