Russia to open two polling stations in Greece for presidential vote — ambassador

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Two polling stations will open in the Greek cities of Athens and Thessaloniki for Russians willing to cast their ballot in the upcoming presidential vote, Russian Ambassador to Greece Andrey Maslov told Parlamentskaya Gazeta in an interview.

"For Russian citizens residing or temporarily staying in Greece, two polling stations will be opened for the vote to elect the president of the Russian Federation: in Athens and in Thessaloniki," he said.

The diplomat added that the embassy will timely provide further information via social networks.

"Safety of the voters and implementation of their right to vote remain a priority. There have been no difficulties or obstacles created by local authorities until this point, and we do not expect them in the future," Maslov added.

The Federation Council has scheduled the presidential election for March 17, 2024. Voting will take place over three days - on March 15, 16 and 17. Thus, it will be the first three-day election for Russia’s president.