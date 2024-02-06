Nice package of documents in pipeline for Putin’s North Korean visit, Russian envoy says

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Work is currently underway to prepare a nice package of joint documents for signing during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora told TASS in an interview.

"At present, arrangements [for the visit] come down to work on joint documents to be signed on the sidelines [of the visit]. I think that will be a very nice package [of documents]," the Russian diplomat said, commenting on preparations for an upcoming visit on which an agreement in principle has already been reached.

However, he said, no timeline for the visit has yet been discussed.