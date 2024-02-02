Russian envoy, IAEA chief discuss latter’s upcoming visit to Zaporozhye nuke plant

VIENNA, February 2. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi have discussed the latter’s upcoming visit to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

"Met today with the IAEA Director General Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi. We discussed a wide range of issues related to his visits to the ZNPP next week and to Moscow in mid-February," Ulyanov wrote on X.

Earlier, Grossi announced plans to visit "Zaporozhye, Kiev and Russia" in the near future. Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, said later that he expected to meet with the IAEA chief soon. The agency, in turn, said that Grossi would hold high-level talks in Kiev on Tuesday before visiting the ZNPP.