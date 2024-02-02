Russian election commission chair discloses number of applications filed for online voting

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. A total of 740,000 Russian citizens have filed applications to participate in Russia’s upcoming presidential election via remote electronic voting, with another 160,000 applications filed for voting via an approved mobile application, Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said.

"There are already 740,000 applications for voting in the regions where remote electronic voting will be available, and about 160,000 applications for using the Mobile Voter app; that is, these are our voters who will be away from their usual place of residence during the [March 15-17] voting days, but will be [temporarily] somewhere else in Russia [and wish to cast their vote from there]," Pamfilova said.

The CEC head urged continuing efforts to inform citizens about all possible options for casting their ballots. "Those who will be [‘on the go’] in such a mobile state, there is now an opportunity to apply [for e-voting] in time; moreover, you can apply via a variety of accessible and convenient forms: through the government portal, at your territorial election commission or your local government services center. Closer to the election, it will be possible to file an [e-voting] application right at your home precinct commission," Pamfilova emphasized.

The Federation Council, or Russia’s "senate," formally designated March 17, 2024 as the day of the presidential election. The CEC then announced that voting would span three days, taking place on March 15, 16 and 17. This will be Russia’s first three-day presidential election.