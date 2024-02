MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russia has transferred a diesel fuel batch to Mali, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On January 25, the next batch of Russian humanitarian aid (diesel fuel) for the Republic of Mali was delivered to the seaport of Lome (the Togolese Republic)," the ministry informed.

The official ceremony of handing over the humanitarian cargo to authorized representatives of Mali took place on January 26, the ministry added.