Russian air defenses believed to have shot down aerial target over Sevastopol — governor

SEVASTOPOL, January 31. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have shot down an aerial target over the Black Sea port city of Sevastopol, City Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said, citing preliminary data.

"An air defense system has been engaged in Sevastopol. According to preliminary data, an aerial target has been shot down. According to information from Sevastopol’s rescue service, as of now there has been a report that its debris fell on the vacant lot near Lyubimovka," he said on Telegram.

Razvozhayev added that first responders were sent to the scene and the situation continues to be monitored.

Earlier, the governor announced an air raid alert and said an air defense system was at work in Sevastopol. He also said all first responders were put on combat alert. The city halted maritime and ground transportation. Also traffic was stopped on the Crimean bridge.