Kremlin spokesman slams Valieva’s disqualification as politically motivated decision

STRELNA, January 29. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has slammed the disqualification of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva as a politically motivated decision.

"From my point of view, this is obviously a politicized decision," he told journalists.

Earlier on Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has disqualified Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva for four years for violating anti-doping rules. "A period of four years ineligibility is imposed on Ms. Valieva, starting on December 25, 2021. All competitive results of Ms. Valieva from December 25, 2021 are disqualified, with all the resulting consequences," the CAS press service said in a statement.

Valieva, who is now 17 years old, was the youngest participant at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the age of 15.