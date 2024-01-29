Nearly ten Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s Belgorod Region over past 24 hours

TASS, January 29. Russia’s Belgorod Region was attacked by about ten Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, more than 40 shells were fired at the region’s settlements, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod Region, the enemy attacked the village of Solntsevka with the help of two kamikaze drones. One enemy drone was shot down over the village of Novaya Derevnya. There were no casualties or damage in these settlements. In the village of Razumnoye, the facade of a private house and a car were damaged in a Ukrainian airstrike on January 28. In the village of Belovskoye, the roof of a private house was damaged," he wrote.

In the Borysovsky district, Ukrainian forces fired 36 grenades and 50 machine gun shots at the outskirts of the Lozovaya Rudka settlement. The enemy also attacked the outskirts of the village with the help of four kamikaze drones.

In the Volokonovsky district, a fixed-wing drone was shot down over the village of Tishanka. In the Graivoronsky district, Ukrainian military fired six mortar shells on the outskirts of the village of Dronovka, and two explosive devices were dropped from a drone on the outskirts of the village of Novostroyevka-Vtoraya and on the outskirts of the village of Bayrak.

In Krasnoyaruzhsky district, a kamikaze drone attacked an excavator in the area between the village of Kolotilovka and the village of Prilesye, and a worker was injured as a result of the explosion. At the moment his condition is assessed by doctors as serious, the man is in intensive care.