Top Russian, UAE diplomats discuss Palestinian-Israeli conflict, situation in Red Sea

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Developments in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the situation in the Red Sea were the focus of a telephone call between Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The sides exchanged views on key issues on the international and regional agenda with a focus on the developments in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the situation in the Red Sea zone," it said.

According to the ministry, the two top diplomats also discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation and reiterated their countries’ commitment to the further development of bilateral ties, including in the humanitarian sphere.