Il-76 crashes 5-6 km away from village in Belgorod Region, causing no damage on the ground

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. An Il-76 military plane crashed five to six kilometers away from the village of Yablonovo in the Korocha District of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, a local cleric told TASS.

"No damage was done to the village, as it [the plane] crashed in a field outside of the village," Rev. Georgy, rector of the Dimitri Solunsky church in Yablonovo said, adding that the church building had not been affected either.

Nor the local school was damaged, school officials told TASS.

An Il-76 military plane carrying Ukrainian POWs for a potential swap crashed in the Belgorod Region earlier on Wednesday. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, there were 65 Ukrainian POWs, three accompanying people and six crew members on board. The circumstances of the air crash are being established. The Russian Aerospace Forces have dispatched a commission to the site of the crash.