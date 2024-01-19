Russian government approves draft agreement on military cooperation with Laos

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The Russian government approved a draft agreement on military cooperation between Russia and Laos. The document has been published on the official legal information website.

"Approved the draft agreement, presented by the Russian Defense Ministry, […] between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Lao People's Democratic Republic," the document reads.

The defense ministry was tasked with holding further negotiations and signing the agreement with the Lao side.

According to the document, the agreement aims to develop military cooperation - in particular, exchange of opinions and information on military issues and relevant legislative acts - as well as to develop relations in military medicine, history, topography, sports and culture. The sides will exchange valuable experience on peacekeeping matters, staff training, operation, repairs and upgrades of military vehicles. The timeframe for the agreement is supposed to be indefinite.