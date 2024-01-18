Lavrov says Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE are in Russia's inner circle

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has named Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar as members of Russia's inner circle.

"As for our inner circle, then, of course, I should mention countries in the Middle East - Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar," Lavrov told a news conference devoted to the achievements of Russian diplomacy in 2023.

Lavrov underscored Russia’s interest in developing relations not only through bilateral channels, but also with regional organizations, established by many of Russia's partners.

"I mean the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, I mean the League of Arab States, ASEAN, the African Union, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and others," he explained.