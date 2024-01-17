No chances in sight Russia may get back its property in US — ambassador

WASHINGTON, January 17. /TASS/. Russia does not see any prospects for settling the situation involving its diplomatic property blocked by the United States, the ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, told TASS in an interview.

"It has been more than seven years since we lost our consulates general in San Francisco and Seattle. We are not even allowed to inspect the buildings to assess their technical condition. There are no prospects for getting our properties back," Antonov said.

In 2017, in the course of a massive campaign of anti-Russian sanctions, the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, the trade mission in Washington (both state-owned) and its branch in New York (rented premises) were closed down. In 2018, Washington announced the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Seattle (rented premises), as well as the residence of the Consul General (diplomatic property). Russia reacted to the seizure of diplomatic property as an openly hostile act and called on the United States to immediately return these facilities.

The full text of the interview is available on the TASS website: https://tass.com/politics/1733371.