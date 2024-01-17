Ukrainian military fires about 30 rounds at Russia’s Belgorod Region over past day

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired about 30 rounds of munitions at Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"Nine artillery shells were fired at the village of Ustinka and five at the village of Zhuravlyovka in the Belgorodsky District. After air defenses thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack, damage to eight private houses and two cars was reported in the village of Razumnoye," he said.

Falling shrapnel damaged a private house and a car in the village of Severny in the Belgorodsky District; three private houses and a power line suffered damage in the Novosadovskoye settlement; an industrial facility was damaged in the Streletskoye settlement; and three households and a car suffered damage in the Belovskoye settlement.

A kamikaze drone attacked a communications facility in the village of Kozinka in the Graivoronsky District, while another kamikaze drone fell to the ground but did not explode. An unmanned aerial vehicle crashed in the Gubkinsky District.

The Ukrainian army fired seven mortar shells at the outskirts of the village of Prileslye. Six mortar shells were fired at the village of Belyanka in the Shebekinsky District.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that air defenses had downed four Vampire rockets and two drones headed towards the city of Belgorod. Severn Olkha rockets and four drones had been downed over the region earlier on the same night. Falling shrapnel damaged two apartments in a high-rise residential building, a commercial facility and four cars.