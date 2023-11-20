{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin to hold talks with Tajik leader in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet today with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon who will pay an official visit to Moscow.

According to the Kremlin press service, during the meeting, the two leaders plan to discuss the state and development prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation in the trade, economic and humanitarian spheres and other key aspects of the Russia-Tajikistan strategic partnership, as well as exchange opinions on current regional and international issues.

It is expected that a number of important bilateral documents will be signed following the talks. The presidents will also make statements to the media.

Putin underscores importance of transport sector development
"Quality of life of people, growth of industry, tourism and trade turnover, and buildup of the entire national economy depends in many aspects on accurate and reliable operation of the transport complex," the head of state said
Iran's president calls on leaders from 50 countries to put squeeze on Israel
"Our countries should use all leverage available to them, including suspending trade and political interaction with Israel. This will help us contribute more to ending Israeli crimes in Gaza," Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stressed
North Korea notifies Japan about plans to launch satellite – Kyodo
According to the agency, the launch was planned between November 22 and December 1
Argentina's president-elect backtracks from comments about transition to dollar
"The currency will be the one that the Argentinean people choose," Javier Milei pointed out
Turkey ready to host another round of talks on Ukraine – top diplomat
According to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Ankara maintains direct channels of communication with Moscow in order to achieve a fair and peaceful resolution to the conflict
Crimean Shipyard floats out advanced missile corvette for Russian Navy
The Askold will be the second Project 22800 corvette built at the Kerch Shipyard
Russia uses AI in combat drones
"We have designs and software that we install on drones. We have tested them at ranges and are now supplying to the troops," Vyacheslav Solovyov said
Russia to deploy Grifon CubeSat orbital monitoring system in 2024-2026 — Roscosmos
The new satellite constellation will help analyze data to reveal changes in natural phenomena and man-made processes, regulate transport flows and monitor the extraction of natural resources
UAV attacks US military base in northern Iraq
The UAV, according to supporters of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq, hit its intended target
Medvedev says US was interested in exporting Afghan heroin to Russia
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that the Taliban movement has done more to combat drugs in one year than the coalition led by the United States has done in 20 years
Over 10,000 residents of Belgorod Region moved to safe places since start of special op
According to Andrey Milekhin, 22 children of the Belgorod Region have been injured by Ukrainian troops since February 2022
Uzbekistan authorities intend to bring fifty international brands to country — President
Shavkat Mirziyoyev mentioned Sino International producing Nike shoes in Andijan and Fazman Textile making Diesel brand clothing in Namangan
Russia presents North-South, East-West transport projects at APEC summit
"We took part in all discussions. We laid out views on the agenda," Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said
Possible border closure contradicts Finland's interests — Russian MFA
On November 18, Finland closed four border checkpoints on the eastern border - Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatre and Niirala
Sber expects financial effect from GigaChat network use
"We plan to receive at least ten bln rubles of the financial effect from the GigaChat use in the business," First Deputy Sber CEO Alexander Vedyakhin said
Uralchem: New Taman terminal designed to fully meet Russia's ammonia export needs
Russia receives over 160,000 requests from 180 nations to attend 2024 World Youth Festival
The event will be held at the Sirius Federal Center in Sochi on March 1-7, 2024
Russia waiting to see if Milei changes his tune post-election — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Argentina is a very important country in South America and Russia has "quite good relations" with it
Israel checks Gaza evacuation lists for names of terrorists – ambassador to Russia
Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi noted that the Jewish state does not create obstacles to the export process itself
Iran intends to file lawsuit against Israel at International Criminal Court
"The Islamic Republic of Iran has formed a special commission to draft a lawsuit against Israel, which will be filed at the ICC in accordance with the resolution of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit held in Riyadh," Nasser Kanaani Chafi pointed out
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TASS outlines domestic electronic warfare systems
Finland’s Border Guard chief says closure of entire border with Russian not ruled out
According to Pasi Kostamovaara, the situation is under control so far
Russian forces hammer Ukrainian troops, equipment in 123 areas over past day
Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian army attack in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian army’s deployment site near Artyomovsk
The military equipment destroyed by Russian troops included a US-made M777 howitzer, a multiple rocket launcher, an infantry fighting vehicle and wheeled hardware, Yan Gagin specified
Poland at risk of direct confrontation with Russia, Belarus — Medvedev
According to the politician, "Poland's reckless actions, if rashly supported by its NATO allies, may have far-reaching dangerous consequences for the entire world"
Press review: Outlook for Russian wheat and Israeli envoy not mincing words about Hamas
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 20th
Argentine Minister of Economy Massa acknowledges defeat in presidential elections
He made his statement before the official announcement of the election outcome
Engine production at Haval plant in Russia to start in early 2024 — Haval Motor Rus
According to executive director of Haval Motor Rus Andrey Akifyev, the construction of a plant is almost complete
New leader of Argentina may eventually reconsider refusal to join BRICS — expert
Dmitry Rosenthal noted that the presidential faction does not have a majority in parliament, which will affect the decisions of the Argentine authorities
Without Western funding Ukraine doomed to third Maidan, says opposition politician
It is believed that Ukraine is already on the verge of bankruptcy and without Western injections it is doomed to economic disaster
Hamas launches heaviest rocket strikes on Tel Aviv since escalation began — TV
The Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades said that the shelling of Israeli territory was in response to "the killing of civilians"
Russian army hits ammunition depots of Ukrainian army in Kirovograd and Kiev regions
The Russian Armed Forces also destroyed a fuel storage facility for enemy aircraft at the Kanatovo airfield, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported
Russia to give military-technical response if F-16 jets appear over Ukraine — Lavrov
Russia had presented "a very serious demarche" within the framework of the UN Security Council panel "nuclear five" in connection with the possibility of F-16 aircraft being prepared for transfer to Ukraine to carry nuclear weapons
Russian artillery destroys up to platoon of Ukrainian soldiers near Krasny Liman – officer
One of the officers of the Center group unit reported that recently a howitzer crew with a direct hit destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle camouflaged in the forest, which was discovered by scouts
Russia not to close doors on people of culture from unfriendly countries — Lavrov
"We insist that culture go beyond politics, any conflicts, any crises. The arts should have no borders," the foreign minister stressed
Nine shelling attacks on government forces reported in Syria in past day
Deputy head of the Russian TsPVS Vadim Kulit noted that units of the Russian military police conducted patrols in the province of Raqqa along the route Ain Isa - Al-Tervaziya and back, in the provinces of Raqqa and Hasakah along the route Tell Tamr - Al-Tervaziya and back during the day
Zelensky says US provided additional package of military assistance to Ukraine
According to the Ukrainian leader, it includes artillery and shells
Operation of ISS to be prolonged as much as possible — Roscosmos CEO
Yury Borisov noted that more than 400 experiments conducted aboard the station had enriched domestic and international science with valuable experience
US urges Ukraine to mount mobilization
As Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin noted, the goal is "to replenish huge losses sustained by the Ukrainian armed forces during the failed counteroffensive"
Putin plans to speak at online G20 summit on November 22 — Kremlin
The online summit of G20 leaders, organized by India, is scheduled for November 22
Putin to speak at online BRICS summit on Middle East on November 21
According to the statement, the meeting will focus, in particular, on the situation in the Gaza Strip
Pentagon chief meets with Zelensky, pledges US support for Kiev
Lloyd Austin noted that the US, along with allies and partners, will continue to "support Ukraine’s urgent battlefield needs and long-term defense requirements"
Putin to hold talks with Tajik leader in Moscow
Leaders of BRICS countries to discuss Gaza at emergency session on November 21
It is reported that BRICS members and invited states "will make statements on behalf of their countries on the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza"
Maidan turns Ukraine into 'impoverished' land, says Russian MFA spokeswoman
According to Maria Zakharova, Ukraine has lost its state independence and is being maintained by Western colonizers
China-Russia relations withstand test of complex international situation — Xi Jinping
The Chinese leader pointed out that next year, the two countries will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations
Methadone poisons about 20 people in southern Russia, kills three
The Ministry of Health previously reported that from November 17 to November 20, 19 patients with signs of poisoning by narcotic and psychotropic drugs were admitted to City Clinical Hospital No. 3 named after S. M. Kirov
Turkey may opt for other solutions in Gaza if diplomatic efforts fail — minister
According to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Ankara uses diplomatic means to break the blockade of the Gaza Strip
Pentagon chief announces new $100 mln aid package for Kiev
It will include anti-tank weapons and missiles for air defense systems
Economic collapse threatened Russia after start of sanctions, but it was averted - Kremlin
It was necessary to mobilize all resources and internal forces, Dmitry Peskov said
Beeline reports 9.6% rise in revenues in Q3 2023
According to the data, revenues over nine months of 2023 gained 4.6% annually and reached $2.5 bln
Israel delivers airstrikes on Hezbollah command centers, infrastructure in Lebanon
The IDF said it had struck "a terrorist cell in the area of Metula, northern Israel"
Russian envoy slams UN chief’s refusal to condemn Israeli strikes on civilian targets
Vasily Nebenzya also said the International Criminal Court’s move to issue arrest warrants against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for their alleged involvement in the deportation of Ukrainian children was shameful
Automobile production in Russia on the rise in 10M 2023 — Ministry of Industry
Over 567,000 automobiles were produced as of the end of January-October
Ukraine’s army gives up using heavy armor in Zaporozhye area due to weather
Adverse weather has also complicated the use of unmanned aerial vehicles for reconnaissance and artillery fire adjustment, and also strike and kamikaze drones, Vladimir Rogov reported
Three foreign nationals busted after 20 Russians use narcotics, end up in hospital
They turned out to be three citizens of the republics of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan
