Putin to hold talks with Tajik leader in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet today with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon who will pay an official visit to Moscow.

According to the Kremlin press service, during the meeting, the two leaders plan to discuss the state and development prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation in the trade, economic and humanitarian spheres and other key aspects of the Russia-Tajikistan strategic partnership, as well as exchange opinions on current regional and international issues.

It is expected that a number of important bilateral documents will be signed following the talks. The presidents will also make statements to the media.