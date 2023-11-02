Russian air defenses down three Ukrainian drones targeted in city of Energodar

MELITOPOL, November 2. /TASS/. Russian air defenses downed three Ukrainian drones targeted at civilian facilities in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye Region’s administration said in a statement on Telegram.

"Today, the Ukrainian armed forces targeted civilian infrastructure. Drones hit residential buildings <...>; three drones struck the Energodar hotel. Three drones were downed by Russian forces," the statement reads.

The administration did not specify the total number of drones but added that there were no casualties.

Regional emergency services reported earlier on Thursday that the Ukrainian army had attacked Energodar with two drones. According to Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, Kiev attempted to carry out a major attack on the day of a scheduled rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

The six-reactor, six-gigawatt Zaporozhye NPP, located in Energodar, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Russian forces took control of the facility in late February 2022.