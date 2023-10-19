Russian-North Korean relations reach strategic level — Lavrov

PYONGYANG, October 19. /TASS/. Following the September meeting between the Russian and North Korean leaders, relations between the two countries have ascended to a qualitatively new, strategic level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"After the landmark summit between President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny spaceport on September 13, we can say confidently that these relations have reached a qualitatively new, strategic level," Lavrov, who is visiting North Korea, said at the beginning of talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.