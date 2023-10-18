Russia strengthening western border in response to US missile supplies to Kiev

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia is strengthening its western border in response to Western weapons supplies to Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

"The United States and its allies are providing Ukraine with armored vehicles and air defense systems. In violation of international conventions, Washington has included cluster munitions in its military aid packages. The supply of F-16 fighter jets to Kiev is becoming a reality as they are expected to arrive [in Ukraine] next year. We are taking appropriate measures to respond to these threats, strengthening our western frontiers," Shoigu pointed out at a joint board meeting of the Russian and Belarusian defense ministries.

He noted that apart from weapons, NATO countries were also providing the Ukrainian armed forces with intelligence, training Ukrainian troops and sending mercenaries and advisers to the country. According to Shoigu, in a bid to protect the Kiev regime, "the collective West unleashed a hybrid war against Russia in the military, political, legal, economic and humanitarian fields."

"While imposing economic sanctions on our country, they are openly supporting Kiev. The total amount of funds spent on Ukraine has reached almost $200 bln," the Russian defense chief said.