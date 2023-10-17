Putin invites Orban to discuss world, European situations

BEIJING, October 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss the situation in the world and in Europe at talks in Beijing, although the positions of Russia and Hungary do not always coincide.

"Of course, it is very important to have a chance to exchange views not only on bilateral relations, but also on the situation in the world and in Europe with one of the EU countries - with Hungary in this case. We know that our positions do not always coincide, but an opportunity to exchange views, in my opinion, is always extremely important," Putin said.

He remarked that the Russian side was very glad about the meeting.

"I am sure it will be held in a positive manner," he added.