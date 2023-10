SIMFEROPOL, October 13. /TASS/. The Yalta International Forum postponed since 2022 will be staged in Moscow from October 23 to 24, the government of Crimea said on its Telegram channel.

"The Yalta International Forum 2023 will be held in Moscow. Meetings with the foreign business community, representatives of the Friends of Crimea - Friends of Russia association and reporters supporting Russia and the Russian President will take place on October 23-24," the government said.