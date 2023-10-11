Lavrov arrives in Bishkek to participate in CIS Foreign Ministers Council

BISHKEK, October 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Bishkek, where he will attend a meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council; the Russian government's plane has landed at Manas International Airport, a TASS correspondent reports.

The meeting will be held on October 12.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the parties will exchange views on topical international and regional issues, as well as discuss the prospects for cooperation in the CIS format, including with regard to Russia's upcoming presidency in the association starting on January 1, 2024.

The meeting of ministers comes ahead of the CIS summit set to take place on October 13, also in the Kyrgyz capital. They plan to approve drafts of joint statements on a number of major international topics, which will be submitted to the leaders of the countries for consideration.

Kyrgyzstan holds the Commonwealth presidency in 2023.