MELITOPOL, October 10. /TASS/. Ukraine has assembled at least 60 armored vehicles near the city of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, said Dmitry Rogozin, who represents the region in the upper house of the Russian parliament.

"From what we can see now, it is 60 armored vehicles: tanks, infantry fighting vehicles. This is a lot. It is more than they had up to now," he told TASS.

On October 9, Rogozin told TASS that Ukraine had deployed about 40 armored vehicles to Orekhov.