Russia, Iraq call for ceasefire, Palestine-Israel talks — MFA

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein have held talks in Moscow to call for a ceasefire in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone and the start of negotiations that should result in the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"Lavrov and Hussein emphasized the need for urgent measures to establish early ceasefire, which would help avoid more casualties and provide the necessary assistance to civilians affected by the fighting. They called on all parties concerned to step up efforts to ensure conditions for the early resumption of a full-fledged negotiation process between the Palestinians and Israelis. The outcome should be the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, coexisting in peace and security with Israel," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two sides paid special attention to the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Lavrov and Hussein thoroughly discussed regional and international issues with a focus on the situation in and around Iraq. They noted the identical or similar approaches to resolving the current crises in the Middle East.

"Russia voiced support for the Iraqi authorities in their efforts to improve the situation in the country, to ensure stability, security and the rule of law. The commitment was confirmed to unconditional respect for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

The situation around Syria was on the agenda. In this regard the role was stressed of the Astana process, "in which Iraq participates as an observer, and of the LAS contact group on Syria in international assistance to stabilize the situation in Syria."

"A number of practical issues were touched upon regarding the development of traditionally friendly Russian-Iraqi relations and the further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in various fields," the Foreign Ministry concluded.

Situation in Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone

The latest aggravation of the situation in the Middle East began on October 7 with an attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip on the territory of Israel. According to the latest official data, the clashes and bombardments left almost 800 Palestinians dead and over 4,000 wounded. More than 900 Israelis were killed and about 2,600 wounded.

Hamas said its attack was in response to the Israeli authorities’ actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has announced a state of readiness for war and for a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.