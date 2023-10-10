De-ratifying Nuclear Test Ban Treaty necessary to level playing field with US — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Renouncing the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) is necessary for leveling the playing field with the United States, and Moscow expects that Washington should perceive this signal properly, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"President [Vladimir Putin of Russia], in effect, gave instructions to level the playing field with the United States. And the president said renouncing the ratification would be enough. <…> We expect that the message will reach Washington," Ryabkov told reporters at the State Duma.

The senior diplomat said that those countries that have refused to ratify the treaty have "deprived it of the possibility of taking effect," and urged a breakthrough in this area. "Once again, 23 years ago <…> or quite enough time has passed for any progress here, but neither the previous [Donald] Trump administration nor the current [Joe Biden] administration has done anything to change the situation here," Ryabkov lamented. "Therefore, we are resorting to ‘strong medicine’ now," he explained.

The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty was approved by the United Nations General Assembly on September 24, 1996. The document bans nuclear charge test explosions along with nuclear blasts for peaceful purposes. The ban applies to all areas (in the atmosphere, in space, underwater and underground) and is absolute and comprehensive. The treaty has not entered into force yet because the United States, Egypt, Israel, Iran and China have not ratified it, while India, North Korea and Pakistan have not signed it.