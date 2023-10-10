Moscow considering ways to evacuate Russians from Gaza Strip

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The Russian side is working on the possibility of evacuating Russian citizens from the Gaza Strip, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said on Channel One.

"We are preliminarily working out the possibility of evacuating Russian citizens from the Gaza Strip. We are working in a purely preliminary way, taking into account all the circumstances," the diplomat pointed out. "If it comes to real measures, it will be a question of their departure from the territory of the Gaza Strip and sending them to a third country, where the appropriate Russian aircraft will be sent," the ambassador added.

"I do not rule out the possibility of organizing outbound flights from Tel Aviv [to Russia]," he emphasized, adding that he had information that in addition to the existing Israeli air company, which regularly operates flights between Moscow and Tel Aviv, and the two Russian companies that operate in a limited format, other foreign companies are considering the resumption of flights. "I hope that we will be able to resolve this situation as well," the ambassador added.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry advised Russians to refrain from visiting Israel and the Palestinian territories, and citizens there to be cautious and stay in contact with Russian diplomatic missions.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated on October 7 with an attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip on Israeli territory. According to the latest official figures, nearly 700 Palestinians were killed and over 3,700 wounded in clashes and shelling, while about 800 Israelis were killed and over 2,000 wounded.

Hamas said the attack was in retaliation for Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a state of war and a total blockade of the Gaza Strip.