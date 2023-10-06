Putin delivers profound speech at Valdai Discussion Club, spokesman says

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a penetrating speech yesterday, and it will take time to dissect it fully, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"[It was] Putin’s deepest speech, a lot of important statements," he said, speaking about the president’s address at the Valdai Discussion Club meeting. "It will take time to fully analyze it. But it is clear that we are talking about an all-encompassing speech from the president. We see it being analyzed, the analysis continues."

Yesterday’s meeting lasted for 3 hours and 41 minutes, only 2 minutes shorter than the longest-ever meeting. At the beginning of the plenary session, Putin delivered a traditional program speech, which lasted a bit over half an hour. In particular, he talked about Russia’s relations with the West, about Russia’s intent to stop the war in Ukraine, initiated by Kiev. Putin also talked about the current task of "building a new world" and named six principles that Russia urges everyone to follow in international relations.