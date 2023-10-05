Diversity and self-sufficiency are main qualities of civilization, Putin says

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has listed diversity and self-sufficiency as the two main qualities of civilization.

"Outstanding thinkers all over the world - followers of the civilization approach - have thought and are still thinking about the concept of civilization. It is a multi-component phenomenon, and this is not the place to delve into philosophical depths. The main characteristics of state civilization are diversity and self-sufficiency. In my opinion, these are the two main points," the Russian president said at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

He added that any unification is alien to the modern world. "Each state and society wants to work out its own path of development independently. It is based on culture and tradition, strengthened by geography, historical experience, both ancient and modern. And in the values of the people," Putin pointed out.

The head of state noted that Russia was formed over the centuries as a country of different cultures, religions and nationalities.