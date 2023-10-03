Russia says its air defenses shot down Ukrainian Neptune missile near Crimea

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have detected and destroyed a Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missile over the northwestern part of the Black Sea near Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"At about 8:30 p.m. Moscow time on October 3, success was accomplished in stopping an attempt by the Kiev regime to perpetrate a terrorist attack with a Neptune anti-ship missile on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation," the ministry said.

Air defenses detected and destroyed the Ukrainian missile "over the northwestern part of the Black Sea near the coast of the Crimean Peninsula," it said.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev earlier said that an air raid alert had been issued in the city. The city department for road and transport infrastructure said in a statement that waterborne and overland transport was suspended in connection with the alert. The governor later announced that the air raid alert was canceled.