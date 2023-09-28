Kremlin invites Canada to support Russian initiatives condemning Nazism

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Canada needs to learn a lesson from the shameful honoring of a former Nazi soldier at its parliament and join Russian initiatives against Nazism, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It’s of paramount importance that a country like Canada learn a lesson in the wake of that shameful incident, <…> and take heed of Russian initiatives [condemning Nazism] and supports these initiatives," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

According to Peskov, there is "more than one Russian initiative" coming in the future "to adopt joint documents, be it on the UN platform or in other international formats, that condemn Nazism itself, including its current manifestations."

Commenting on who Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau chose to apologize to over the incident in parliament, the spokesman noted that the most important thing is not to whom he apologized to, but how well the "unacceptability of such a thing in the future" will be comprehended.

"[One must] recognize the sheer lack of knowledge in a country like Canada about such a horrifying phenomenon as Nazism and Fascism. Apparently, several Canadian generations know nothing about fascism. This knowledge must be injected like a vaccine against Nazism, so that it is never repeated," Peskov underscored.