Russia sees US attempts to regulate situation in Moldova ahead of elections — MFA

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia sees a growing presence of US representatives in Moldova ahead of the elections in the republic, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"In the run-up to the general local elections in Moldova on November 5, the US administration has actively engaged in reforming the Moldovan information security and law enforcement sectors," she said. "Two US delegations headed by Special Envoy and Coordinator for the US Department of State’s Global Engagement Center [James] Rubin and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Programs and Operations in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs [Rachel] Schiller traveled to Moldova between September 18 and 19," the diplomat pointed out.

The "American landing party" before the elections in Moldova is related to them trying to regulate the situation in the republic in the run-up to the elections. "We understand perfectly well that the true goal is to neutralize the Russian information presence and create police tools for the pro-American regime in Chisinau," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova expressed hope that such a situation "will not become the forerunner of a political crisis and will be resolved exclusively within the legal framework."