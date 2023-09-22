MELITOPOL, September 22. /TASS/. Russian forces have repelled a Ukrainian attack near the Zavetnoye Zhelaniye community in the Vremevka area and taken several enemy strongholds, the leader of the movement We Are Together With Russia, Vladimir Rogov, has told TASS.

"We have successes in the Vremevka area. Despite the enemy’s multiple superiority our guys counterattacked and advanced a few hundred meters in the area of Zavetnoye Zhelaniye village. All Ukrainian attacks were repelled. The Ukrainian forces failed to either re-enter the lost positions or get a foothold. Along the valley of the Mokryie Yaly river our forces also advanced and took several enemy strongholds," he said.

As the Russian Defense Ministry has said, the Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4. On September 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine lost 71,500 troops, 543 tanks and almost 18,000 armored vehicles of different classes during this period. The Ukrainian counter-offensive has had no results, Putin said.