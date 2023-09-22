Lavrov urges Guterres to start arbitration procedure against US over breach of obligations

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has directed the attention of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to US violating its obligations, including refusal of visas to Russian diplomats for UN events, adding that such a situation requests starting the arbitration procedure against Washington shortly.

"The minister directed Secretary General’s attention to the fact that the US continues violating its obligations on the United Nations Headquarters Agreement from 1947, including refusal of visas to diplomats from Russia and a number of other countries for participating in the UN events," according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry following the talks between the parties on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. "[Lavrov] noted again that the current situation requires starting the arbitration procedure against the United States by Guterres as soon as possible," the statement reads.