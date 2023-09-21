Moscow takes note of Baku’s effort to investigate fatal attack on Russian peacekeepers

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Russia has taken note of Azerbaijan’s readiness to swiftly investigate the recent fatal attack on Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, said Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s first deputy envoy to the UN.

"Unfortunately, Russian peacekeepers again have taken a blow in the line of duty. A shelling has left some of them dead," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh. "We have taken note of the readiness of the Azerbaijani side to conduct a thorough investigation into this tragedy without delay and bring the culprits to justice.".