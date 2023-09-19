Media speculations on Russian-DPRK military cooperation groundless — embassy

SEOUL, September 19. /TASS/. Speculations in Western and South Korean media about military and military-technical cooperation between Russia and North Korea are groundless, Russian Ambassador to Seoul Andrey Kulik told First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Chang Ho-Jin.

The South Korean side expressed its concern over the alleged discussion of military and military-technical cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang during North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit to Russia.

"We have stated to the Korean partners that speculations on this topic, discussed by American and South Korea media are completely groundless," the Russian embassy told TASS.

Russia consistently complies with all its international obligations, including ones regarding "development of mutually beneficial relations with our good neighbor and long-standing partner, the DPRK," the embassy underscored. According to the Korean Foreign Ministry, Chang Ho-Jin urged Russia to "comply with UN Security Council resolutions" and to reject military cooperation with North Korea.

Kim Jong Un visited Russia under Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation last week. On September 13, the two leaders held negotiations at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, both with delegations and tete-a-tete. After the talks, Putin underscored that Russia complies with UN Security Council sanctions, bet there are perspectives in the area of military-technical cooperation.

On September 15, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia and North Korea signed no agreements after the two leaders’ negotiations, including on military-technical cooperation.

South Korean and Western media claimed that Russia and North Korea can allegedly agree on arms shipment in exchange for food or handover of Russian military technologies.