Global South does not support attempts to oust Russia, China from world stage — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 19. /TASS/. The countries of the global South do not support the West's idea of pushing Russia and China out of the international order, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said in an interview with TASS.

"The fact is that our starting point for multilateralism differs from that of the West. We are talking about strengthening the UN Charter, about true multilateralism, when there is no dominance of any state, when no one imposes its position on others, as the US has done in recent decades," Polyansky. "They talk about multilateralism within the context of their infamous 'rules-based order,' in which they make the rules," he added.

"If we accept their logic, then multilateralism implies excluding states that are 'wrong' in their eyes - Russia and China - from the international order, and thus they promote precisely this concept," he said. "However, it is clear that this concept is unpopular, to put it mildly, with a sizable portion of the global South, and it is they who support strengthening the UN Charter," the diplomat noted.