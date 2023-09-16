Kim Jong Un arrives on Russia’s Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov

VLADIVOSTOK, September 16. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu arrived on the Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov in Vladivostok.

The frigate is moored in the Ulysses Bay. The distinguished guests were met on board by the ship's commander, captain of the second rank, Sergey Merkulov.

In turn, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolay Evmenov, spoke about the characteristics of the ship and anti-submarine weapons - four-tube torpedo tubes and RBU-6000 rocket launchers.