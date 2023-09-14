{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US continues attempts to recruit diplomats from Russia’s mission to UN — deputy envoy

Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the world organization Maria Zabolotskaya noted that the United States is consistently putting pressure on the Russian representation

UNITED NATIONS, September 15. /TASS/. US special services continue their attempts to recruit staff members of the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations by subjecting them to psychological pressure, a Russian diplomat has said.

"During the last session, I informed you about intrusive attention on the part of US special services, towards Russian envoys coming to the UN. However, this practice continued following the session," Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Maria Zabolotskaya told a meeting of the Committee on Relations with the Host Country.

"Imagine your family members going to a nearby store to buy some bread and coming across an FBI agent there. Is this situation normal? What do you think? Does it conform to the spirit and letter of the [Host Country] Agreement?" she asked rhetorically. "The United States has been exerting consistent pressure on the Russian Permanent Mission and impeding our country’s work with the global organization in general."

Speaking at a meeting of the Committee on Relations with the Host Country in June, Zabolotskaya said that the US intelligence services were exerting psychological pressure on the staff of the Russian mission to the world organization. According to her, the United States continues to apply a number of measures and restrictions aimed at reducing the effectiveness of interaction between Russian diplomats and the UN. In particular, the recruitment efforts of local intelligence services have intensified, she added.

