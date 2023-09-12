Government aspires to make life in Russia better — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. The common goal of both the Russian government and the expert community is to improve the quality of life in the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with the moderators of key sessions at the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

He noted that such conversations are always interesting and important because the authorities want to hear the popular opinion on priority tracks.

"Our shared goal is making life in Russia, in this case, in the Far Eastern Region, better, with the prospects of good development. For our people, above all," Putin stressed.