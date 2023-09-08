Downed Ukrainian drone causes fire at administrative building in Bryansk

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. An administrative building in the Russian city of Bryansk caught fire after a downed Ukrainian drone crashed into it, governor of the Bryansk Region Alexander Bogomaz said on Friday.

"Ukrainian terrorists once again tried to stage an attack on an industrial facility in Bryansk with the help of an unmanned aerial vehicle. The drone was jammed by electronic warfare means but its fragments crashed into an administrative building setting it on fire. Firefighting efforts are underway," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, no one was hurt.