MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Port infrastructure facilities have been damaged in the Izmail district of the south of Ukraine’s Odessa Region, regional administration head Oleg Kiper said on Thursday.

"Port infrastructure <…> has been damaged in several settlements," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Kiper, efforts are being made to repair damages.

An air raid warning was in place in the Odessa Region for nearly three hours.