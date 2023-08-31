Ukrainian drone downed by Russian defenses over Bryansk Region — top brass

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. A drone was intercepted by Russian air defenses over the Bryansk Region on Friday in what was yet another attempt by Kiev to attack Russian facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"At about 10:00 a.m. Moscow time on August 31, another attempt by the Kiev regime to attack facilities on Russian soil with the use of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was foiled. Air defense forces on duty destroyed the UAV over the Bryansk Region," the ministry said.

Earlier on Thursday, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that three drones had been destroyed over his region.

Two drones were intercepted over the region on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said yesterday, as Ukraine made another attempt to attack Russian facilities.