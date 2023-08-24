Investigation of crash of Prigozhin’s plane will be complete — Putin

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee initiated a preliminary investigation of the crash of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane, it will be carried out in full and will be complete, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin.

"It is absolutely certain: the head of the Investigative Committee reported to me this morning; they have already initiated a preliminary investigation of this incident. It will be carried out in full and will be complete," the head of state assured.

"We’ll see what the investigators will says in the upcoming days," he added.

The Embraer passenger jet plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region on Wednesday evening. According to preliminary information, 10 people were aboard, all of them were killed in the crash. The Federal Agency for Air Transport of Russia said that Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger. A criminal case over charges of violation of air transport safety rules has been initiated.