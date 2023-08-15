Russian forces hammer key Ukrainian military-industrial sites in overnight strike

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a massive strike by high-precision weapons against key Ukrainian military-industrial sites over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by airborne and seaborne long-range precision weapons against the Kiev regime’s key military-industrial enterprises," the spokesman said.

The goal of the strike was achieved, the general said.

"All the designated sites were struck. Heavy damage was inflicted on the Ukrainian military-industrial complex," the spokesman stressed.

Russian forces repel six Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces repelled six Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area, eliminating about 100 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks were repelled by active and well-coordinated operations of units from the western battlegroup, army aviation strikes and artillery fire," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses in that direction in the past 24 hours amounted to "as many as 100 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, a US-made M777 artillery system, a Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery gun, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system, two Slovakian-made Zuzana-2 wheeled howitzers, a D-20 howitzer and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate 80 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces eliminated about 80 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, three attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 68th infantry and 42nd mechanized brigades were repulsed by professional actions of units from the battlegroup Center, army aviation strikes and artillery fire in areas near the settlements of Novoyegorovka and Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Vesyoloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. As many as 80 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 230 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 230 Ukrainians troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses in that [Donetsk] direction amounted to 230 Ukrainian personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, six motor vehicles, a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery gun, an Akatsiya motorized artillery system and a D-20 howitzer," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also repelled 11 enemy attacks in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 200 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 200 Ukrainian troops, a howitzer and a US-made counter-battery radar station in the south Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 200 Ukrainian personnel, four armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile launcher, an Msta-B howitzer and a US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar station were destroyed" in the south Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize Ukrainian subversive group in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces neutralized a Ukrainian subversive group in the south Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The activity of a subversive and reconnaissance group from the Ukrainian army’s 31st mechanized brigade was thwarted," the spokesman said.

In the south Donetsk direction, combat aircraft, artillery, heavy flamethrower systems and units of the Russian battlegroup East inflicted damage by combined firepower on Ukrainian troops near the settlement of Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the general reported.

Russian forces repulse three Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces repulsed three Ukrainian army attacks in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, three attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 82nd air assault brigade were repulsed by units of the Russian battlegroup with the support of army aircraft and artillery near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses in the Zaporozhye direction over the past 24 hours totaled over 200 Ukrainian personnel, five tanks, six infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and two Msta-B howitzers, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 35 Ukrainian troops, US-made howitzer in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed about 35 Ukrainian troops and a US-made howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, the enemy’s losses amounted to 35 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, a Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery gun and a D-20 howitzer," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses intercept four SCALP-EG cruise missiles over past day

Russian air defenses intercepted four SCALP-EG long-range cruise missiles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted four French-made SCALP-EG long-range cruise missiles and two rockets of the Uragan multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, Russian air defense systems also destroyed 25 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Lisichansk and Svatovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Volnovakha, Gorlovka and Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian electronic warfare command post in Kramatorsk

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian electronic warfare and air defense command post in Kramatorsk over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces inflicted damage on enemy manpower and military hardware in 172 areas," the spokesman said.

In addition, an electronic warfare and air defense command post of the Ukrainian army was destroyed in the area of the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general said.

Russian forces also obliterated an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 43rd artillery brigade near the settlement of Omelnik in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 458 Ukrainian warplanes, 246 combat helicopters, 5,761 unmanned aerial vehicles, 431 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,315 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,144 multiple rocket launchers, 5,893 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,246 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.