Russian forces strike assault groups of two Ukrainian army brigades in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russian combat aircraft and artillery inflicted damage on assault groups of two Ukrainian army brigades in the Krasny Liman area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup Center Alexander Savchuk told TASS on Thursday.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, attack aircraft strikes and artillery fire inflicted damage on assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 21st and 67th mechanized brigades in the area of Chervonopopovka and the Serebryansky forestry. The enemy’s losses amounted to 50 militants, an infantry fighting vehicle and a pickup truck," the spokesman said.

The Russian battlegroup’s bombers delivered strikes against four targets involving two command/observation posts, a field ammunition depot and an electronic warfare system near the settlements of Torskoye and Serebryanka, he said.

"In the Svatovo direction, army aircraft of the battlegroup Center struck assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 68th jaeger brigade, destroying a pickup truck and up to ten militants," the spokesman said.

In counter-battery fire, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian Grad multiple rocket launcher and a D-20 howitzer. Air defense capabilities shot down three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlements of Rubezhnoye, Novoaleksandrovka and Varvarovka, the battlegroup’s spokesman said.