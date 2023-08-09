Russian artillery destroys advancing Ukrainian troops in DPR

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian artillery destroyed advancing Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup East Oleg Chekhov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Howitzer artillery fire destroyed two Ukrainian strongholds near Ugledar and a group of enemy infantry advancing towards Staromayorskoye. Rocket artillery wiped out a drone control post near Novodonetskoye," he said.

In counter-battery fire, the Russian battlegroup’s forces destroyed Ukrainian mortar teams east of Vodyanoye and in areas near the Oktyabr state farm and Rovnopol, the spokesman said.

Russian attack aircraft and combat helicopters struck clusters of Ukrainian troops and military hardware near Staromayorskoye. The team of a Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system shot down a Ukrainian Puma aircraft-type drone, he said.