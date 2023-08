MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russia will discuss the results of consultations on Ukraine in Jeddah with BRICS partners who took part in the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"As for the BRICS partners who were invited and went there, yes, there is certainly such an understanding that based on the results of the events in Jeddah, a relevant dialogue, a relevant exchange of views between us and the BRICS participants who were there at different levels will be held," he said.